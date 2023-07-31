Enzo Maresca called Liverpool ‘one of the best teams’ in transition after their comprehensive victory over Leicester City.

The Reds earned a 4-0 triumph over the Foxes in their opening match during a pre-season tour of Singapore. Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark and Diogo Jota were on target in the first half before Ben Doak increased the advantage after the break.

Leicester are preparing for life back in the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League last season. Maresca was appointed head coach earlier this summer - leaving his role as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City to take the reins at the King Power Stadium.

And while the Foxes made a decent start to the game, with Reds keeper Caoimhin Kelleher producing a fine save to deny Wilfred Ndidi when things were goalless, Marseca accepted his side were punished.

Speaking to Leicester’s club website, he said: “The team started very, very well in the first half an hour. We were playing good football from the back, creating chances, finding solutions, finding the space.

"Not only in the first half an hour, but also in the second half, the team always tried to find solutions to play, and it even surprised me because I was sure that the players and the team are getting better, but I didn’t expect to see the way we played in the first half an hour. It was very good.

“Then they are one of the best teams in terms of transition. We concede from that transition. The result is always important, for sure, of course, but it was important to take a look at the players, to see how they take on the idea, and they were good.