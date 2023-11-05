Pep Guardiola issues Erling Haaland injury update as Liverpool clash looms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

City swept aside AFC Bournemouth 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium yesterday to move to the summit of the Premier League table. Liverpool can move within a point of the current champions if they deliver a victory at Luton Town this afternoon (16.30 GMT).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds’ promising start to the season means that they’re being tipped to challenge Pep Guardiola’s side for the title. Jurgen Klopp’s men can strengthen their credentials when they make the trip to City on Saturday November 25.

Haaland scored 52 goals for the Etihad outfit last season and has already been on target 13 times this term. However, he was forced off at half-time against Bournemouth with an ankle injury - although it is not serious.