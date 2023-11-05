Pep Guardiola issues Erling Haaland injury update as Liverpool clash looms
Erling Haaland injury news with Liverpool facing Man City later this month.
Pep Guardiola has allayed fears over Erling Haaland’s injury as Liverpool’s clash against Manchester City looms.
City swept aside AFC Bournemouth 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium yesterday to move to the summit of the Premier League table. Liverpool can move within a point of the current champions if they deliver a victory at Luton Town this afternoon (16.30 GMT).
The Reds’ promising start to the season means that they’re being tipped to challenge Pep Guardiola’s side for the title. Jurgen Klopp’s men can strengthen their credentials when they make the trip to City on Saturday November 25.
Haaland scored 52 goals for the Etihad outfit last season and has already been on target 13 times this term. However, he was forced off at half-time against Bournemouth with an ankle injury - although it is not serious.
City boss Guardiola said: “Twist in the ankle, we didn’t want to take risks with him he didn’t feel comfortable. He’ll be back maybe Tuesday but maybe next Sunday. Hopefully not a big issue.”