Man City boss Pep Guardiola has been assessing which clubs could usurp them as Premier League champions

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola laughed off suggestions Manchester United could match Liverpool and Arsenal in challenging his side for the Premier League title this season.

City, who have won the last three titles, sit top of the table with a perfect record after five games. Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Arsenal are just two points adrift with the trio having drawn one game each so far while winning all of their other matches.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have picked up just six points from a possible 15 after being beaten 3-1 at home by Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

When assessing City’s potential title rivals this season Guardiola said in a press conference ahead of City’s Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade: “You know how strong are Arsenal, yesterday at Goodison Park they are exceptional. Liverpool again, the mentality is continued there.”

It was then put to Guardiola if Man United could be considered challengers, with the City manager’s first reaction to laugh off the suggestion.

He then said: “Well they didn’t start like they expected, like Chelsea. But always, they are Man United, and Chelsea sooner or later they will take the rhythm.”

Liverpool were the last team to beat City to a Premier League title as they wrapped up their first league crown in 30 years after just 31 games into the 2019/20 season - the earliest any side has managed to secure top spot.

Since then, Guardiola’s side have picked up three-straight titles after pipping Liverpool on a dramatic final day during the 2021-22 campaign before overcoming a challenge from Arsenal last term as they sealed first place with three games to spare.