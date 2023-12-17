Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pep Guardiola rued how Manchester City let another lead slip to fall further behind in the Premier League title race.

The reigning champions threw away a two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium. City were in cruise control following goals from Jack Grealist and Rico Lewis. But they let their concentration slip, with Jean-Philippe Mateta reducing the arrears for Palace in the 76th minute. Then in the stoppage-time, Mateta was fouled by Phil Foden which gave the visitors a penalty - and Michael Olise duly converted.

City have won just one of their past six Premier League games, having also dropped points from winning positions against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Guardiola's side sit just fourth in the table and leaders Liverpool can move six points ahead should they defeat Manchester United at Anfield.

And the City boss had no complaints that his troops were forced to share the spoils with Palace. Guardiola said: "It’s not bad luck, it’s deserved. We give away two points. When you give away this penalty, you deserve it. We are not able to close the games. That is the feeling.

“It’s like the penalty against Chelsea. We don’t deserve it. We were excellent, like against Liverpool and Spurs, but we were not able to win the games so we are not consistent enough to close the games for many reasons.