Pep Guardiola has insisted there is no extra pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race despite their slip-up.

City were held to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea last weekend, which means they're now four points behind Liverpool after their 4-1 win over Brentford.

The Etihad Stadium outfit have won the past three titles but their fate this season is no longer in their own hands and are also two points adrift of second-placed Arsenal. While City have a game in hand on Liverpool, which they play tonight against Brentford, they are no longer in the driving seat.

But Guardiola insists that his side are not feeling the impact of Liverpool and Arsenal not dropping points. The City boss said: "We have the same pressure each game.

"In general, we were more than decent against Chelsea but I know our standards - it is not easy to sustain those for a long, long time, but we have done it.

"If we had 3-0 against Chelsea, the fire would be the same to win this next game. People demand from us... We have to live with that. We know how difficult it is.

"I have had this experience in my previous clubs, especially Barcelona. It is an honour. We know what it is and we have to continue doing what we are doing.