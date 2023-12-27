Man City boss Pep Guardiola. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has told of his determination to add more silverware to Manchester City's trophy cabinet.

City return to domestic action this evening when they make the trip to Everton. The Etihad Stadium outfit arrive back on English soil after being crown Club World Cup champions following a 4-0 victory over Brazilian outfit Fluminense in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City won the treble last season, claiming a fifth Premier League crown under Guardiola, the FA Cup and a maiden Champions League. However, they've endured stuttering form so far this term. As things stand, City are fifth in the table and eight points behind leaders Liverpool albeit with two games in hand.

Guardiola believes that the Cityzens' setbacks they have suffered - including finishing second to the Reds in the 2019-20 season as well as being knocked of the Champions League and FA Cup by Jurgen Klopp's side in 2017-18 and 2021-22 respectively - is what has helped deliver success in the long term.

“I reflect on the five Premier Leagues, four Carabao Cups, FA Cups and all the semi-finals where we compete really well," the City manager said via the club's website. “But it’s nice to see now all the five trophies and people taking pictures, then you realise the amount of work and effort behind them.

“It’s nice, I have the feeling the job is really done. I thought about it when we won the Champions League but then Super Cup, we didn’t have it, Club World Cup, we didn’t have it, now we have everything. Now it’s (time) to go to the bookshop to buy one and start to write again. This is what we have to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The reason why we are here, I said this to the team, is not Istanbul or Inter (winning the Champions League). It’s not why we’re here. It’s Monaco, it’s Liverpool, it’s Tottenham, it’s Lyon, it’s the Champions League final against Chelsea loss, the last minute against Real Madrid when it was closed with five minutes.

“It hurts in that moment but now it helps us, that helped us to win against Inter. It’s a process at a Club who had never [been] used [to] it. For Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, the big, big clubs in European competition, they’re used to that. But for us everything was new, to feel how we can do it and believe and win it.