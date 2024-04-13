Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola admitted that Manchester City are sweating on the fitness of Phil Foden and Kyle Walker as they aim to leapfrog Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

City are in action today when they face relegation-threatened Luton Town at the Etihad Stadium. A triumph for Guardiola's side will see them move top of the table and two points ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal - who face Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively on Sunday.

City shared a thrilling 3-3 draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg earlier this week. Foden netted a sublime goal but suffered a knock towards the end of the Santiago Bernabeu fixture while Kyle Walkers has missed the past four games. Nathan Ake remains absent.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said: "We are training this afternoon so we will know better how they feel.

“[On Phil] I would like to tell you, but I didn’t speak to the doctors. After the press conference, we have a meeting, and we will see.

“[As for Kyle], I don’t know right now. Honestly, I would tell you. Josko [Gvardiol] was a doubt for Madrid, but our physios did an incredible job, and he could play.”

Meanwhile, key midfielder Rodri confessed after the Real game that he's feeling the physical effects of City's busy schedule for successive seasons. Guardiola revealed he's prepared to rest the Spain international if that's what he wants.

The Etihad boss added: “If a player does not want to play he will not play. Simple. Another player will play. Take a look at our games and you realise. It is simple. Rodri is so important for the quality he gives us