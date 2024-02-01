Man City boss Pep Guardiola. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that doesn't see Liverpool dropping too many points in the remainder of the Premier League title race.

The Reds remain in the driving seat after they routed Chelsea 4-1 at Anfield on Wednesday night. Jurgen Klopp's side have lost just once in the top flight and performances are getting stronger as the season continues.

City are five points behind Liverpool after a 3-1 win over Burnley but have a game in hand. Arsenal also trail the Reds by the same number of points ahead of the their showdown at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Many still believe that the title race is City's to lose. The Etihad Stadium club have won the league in the past three seasons and have previosly displayed that they get stronger in the second half of campaigns. However, Guardiola knows City have a battle on their hands if they're to dislodge their modern-day rivals.

The Spaniard said: "When we won a lot of games in a row, we had that feeling that Liverpool would not drop points. Now we see that they are winning comfortably so we have to be ready,

"The players know it. We push each other and until the end we will try to do the same. It's not just three [teams in the title race], Tottenham and Aston Villa are still there. But my feeling when I see Arsenal playing is they control many aspects of the game. When you see Liverpool, every game they are better than the opponent. You can lose games but they are better. I know how strong they are but still we are there.

"We are in February and there are a lot of games, especially with this Liverpool that we have faced for eight years and Arsenal with Mikel who has settled his squad I don't have the feeling that they're going to drop much points as we have to win as many games as possible and at the end we will see what happens."

City were given a huge boost against Burnley as Erling Haaland made a return from an ankle injury that's troubled him for two months. Guardiola is delighted to have the prolific striker back available. He added: "If it was 7-0 at half-time he would have played more minutes.

"If it was 0-0 maybe he wouldn't have played a minute. I saw him sharp, the feeling that he was there.

"He didn't have clear chances but he had three or four when the control from Jérémy [Doku] didn't see him but he can score with his quality.