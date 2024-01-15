Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pep Guardiola told of the importance that Manchester City earned a dramatic late victory to remain on the coattails of Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

The Reds' lead at the summit of the table was slashed to two points as they were not in action because of the winter break. City earned a 3-2 win at Newcastle United, although they had to battle from behind and required a stoppage-time goal from Oscar Bobb to claim all three points.

Kevin De Bruyne, who spent four months unavailable because of a hamstring injury, inspired the triumph as he scored and set-up Bobb's crucial intervention.

However, Liverpool remain in the driving seat as they aim to claim the silverware off City like they did in the 2019-20 season. The current champions still have to face Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield in March - and that game is already something Guardiola is thinking about with the Reds 'flying'.

The City boss said: “Kevin is a legend. He is loved by our people and, hopefully, in the last months he can help us be there to the end. We need players like Kevin. We need him to do something special in the final third. That is not tactical ability but talent, individual talent

“I think everybody agrees we made a really good performance today against such a physical team in Newcastle. They made good transitions and, after taking the lead [through Bernardo Silva], we conceded two goals but after that talent made the difference. At half‑time I told the players: ‘You are amazing, stick together and we will do it'.