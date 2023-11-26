Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, gestures during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola was satisfied that Manchester City's lengthy unbeaten Premier League streak against Liverpool continued.

The Reds earned a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium to remain a point behind the champions in the table. City were the better side for much of the encounter, with Erling Haaland opening the scoring in the 26th minute.

But Liverpool showed resolve not to fall further behind before Trent Alexander-Arnold fired home an equaliser with 10 minutes remaining.

Jurgen Klopp's side have still to win away to City since 2015, which Guardiola believes is a fine achievement. Speaking to reporters, the Etihad boss said: "I'm incredibly pleased because for them not to win in seven years, eight years here, how tough they are, how good they are. The way they make our high pressing, the way how many long balls, we concede just two chances against that team - the header in the first half and the goal because Alexander-Arnold has incredible talent from those situations.

"The way we make the build-up from Ederson, the balls they have to take the decision to invite them to make the right decision to the pass. It was really good. Our left side was a little better than our right side. Everything was really high standard. After eight years of winning what we have won, performing against Liverpool in this way, it is really good. They are happy, we are a little less happy but I am really pleased, so proud.

"When they run it is heavy metal, when they run, my god when they make a transition, we talk about that. When they play one or two passes, create the passes, Salah never loses the ball, you just pray, go on your knees and defend well and we did it well."

Guardiola noticeably tried to gee-up the City crowd at the Etihad during the encounter. The Spaniard felt there was a subdued atmosphere created by the home faithful because of the game kicking off at lunchtime.