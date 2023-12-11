Man City boss Pep Guardiola. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola is hopeful that Erling Haaland's ankle injury won't be long-term.

Haaland, who has scored 19 goals so far this season, has been troubled by a bone stress fracture that forced him to miss Manchester City's 2-1 victory over Luton Town. City were given a scare at Kenilworth Road as they had to come from behind to avoid a chastening defeat that would have stretched their winless run to four matches.

The Etihad Stadium side have won the Premier League title for the past three seasons but currently find themselves in fourth spot - four points adrift of Liverpool after 16 games. Certainly, City will want Haaland fit and available as quickly as possible after the striker's injury flared up following the 1-0 loss against Aston Villa last week.

Via the Guardian, City boss Guardiola said: "He was not ready today, I don’t think so for Crystal Palace [on Saturday] but hopefully he can be ready in Saudi Arabia,” Guardiola said. “Week by week will dictate how he feels.”

“The day after he almost could not walk properly. Yesterday I spoke with him and he said he was feeling much, much better, that he could walk without pain. The doctor says we have to see week by week, day by day how it will get better. Maybe he will be ready for Crystal Palace, I don’t think so but we will see.”

City are going in pursuit of an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League crown. Despite their slump in form, Liverpool manager Klopp admitted it would be 'the biggest joke' to write Guardiola's men off.

In response, the Spaniard said: “Jurgen knows what happened to us in this short period can happen, he knows that. Man City can have a bad period. I never believed in the big compliments or the bad, bad situations. The most difficult thing to do is win, win, win.

“We’ve done it. For many years, we’re the main candidates to win everything. The only team who is going to fail by not winning the Premier League is us.

“For the rest it’s a big success – any team. A big success. Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea don’t win everything – but that’s normal. City should win. That isn’t fair. It’s difficult to handle that in every week, every three days, during years and years.