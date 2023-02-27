The manager spoke out on the Premier League title race, giving his verdict after the weekend’s action.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he uses Liverpool’s comeback against AC Milan in 2005 Champions League final as an example to inspire his players as he discussed his side’s chances of winning the Premier League this season.

His side recorded a comfortable away win against Bournemouth over the weekend to move within two points of leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand on the reigning champions.

However, they’ve won just three of their last six and have struggled with inconsistency this season, which is why the former Barcelona manager has taken a cautious stance on whether or not his side he can win the title for a third straight season.

“I would like to say that experience is an advantage, but I don’t know,” he revealed. “I always put as an example to my players the Champions League final of 2005, when Liverpool played AC Milan. Liverpool made that comeback (winning the final on penalties after being 3-0 down).

“But Milan in that period had the most experienced line-up of players I had seen in a long time - Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Cafu. Football, when you think everything is under control, can punch you in the face and put you back into reality.”

City and Liverpool have played out a fierce rivalry in recent seasons but Jurgen Klopp’s side sit languishing in eighth place this term as City gun for the title once again.

