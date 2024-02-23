Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker have been ruled out of action for the next month.

Alexander-Arnold has a recurrence of a knee injury, which has forced him out of the Reds' previous two games. Alisson, meanwhile, has a suspected hamstring setback.

Both have been at the fulcrum of the success of Jurgen Klopp's side that have won six major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League. However, the key duo are not expected to be back until after the international break that takes place towards the end of March.

Certainly, it's a hammer blow for Liverpool, who currently lead the Premier League title race by four points after last Wednesday's 4-1 win over Luton Town and face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

What's more, it means that Alexander-Arnold and Alisson will both be absent for the crunch clash against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday 10 March.