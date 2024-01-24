Pep Lijnders names the Liverpool player who is currently in an 'angry mood'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pep Lijnders believes that Diogo Jota is in an 'angry mood' - and Liverpool are reaping the dividends.

With Mo Salah unavailable because of the African Cup of Nations, Jota has stepped up superbly. The Portuguese plundered a double in last Sunday's 4-0 win over Bournemouth and since returning from a hamstring injury at Burnley on Boxing Day, he has scored three times and recorded four assists.

Jota's propelled himself into an out-and-out starter once again, with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez mainly preferred alongside Salah in the Reds' front three during the first half of the season.

The former Wolves forward is certain to start when Liverpool face Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg tonight (20.00 GMT). Jurgen Klopp's side take a 2-1 aggregate lead into the Craven Cottage tie. And Lijnders, who was on pre-match press duties, hopes Jota will be in the sort of mindset where he 'wants to run against the world'.

The Liverpool assistant manager said: "I never judge them only on that [goals] but yes it is really important – Darwin as well, by the way. That's the sign of a good squad, that's the sign of the character and passion and ambition of the players we have, all of them. Jota is a player who when he's in this angry mood, when he's in this mood where he wants to run against the world, where he wants to decide, he can do things which are incredible.