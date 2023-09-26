Thiago Alcantara. Picture: Getty Images

Pep Lijnders has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be ready to feature for Liverpool when they face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round tomorrow (19.45 BST).

The Reds vice-captain has missed the past three matches with a hamstring injury he suffered in a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa last month. Alexander-Arnold was deemed 50/50 to feature in last Sunday’s 3-1 win against West Ham United but was not involved, with Joe Gomez deputising at right-back.

Liverpool are likely to rotate their side for the visit of Championship leaders Leicester - and Alexander-Arnold will not be risked despite returning to full training. Assistant manager Lijnders said: “Trent trained yesterday with us. He did the rondos, counter-pressing - he looked outstanding - but tomorrow comes too early for him.”

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara has still to make an appearance for Liverpool this season. The midfielder has been on the treatment table since April after he underwent surgery a hip injury. Thiago was back in training but hit a setback in his recovery.