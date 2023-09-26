Pep Lijnders names Liverpool star who’s been outstanding in training amid Thiago Alcantara injury update
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara injury update ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Leicester City,
Pep Lijnders has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be ready to feature for Liverpool when they face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round tomorrow (19.45 BST).
The Reds vice-captain has missed the past three matches with a hamstring injury he suffered in a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa last month. Alexander-Arnold was deemed 50/50 to feature in last Sunday’s 3-1 win against West Ham United but was not involved, with Joe Gomez deputising at right-back.
Liverpool are likely to rotate their side for the visit of Championship leaders Leicester - and Alexander-Arnold will not be risked despite returning to full training. Assistant manager Lijnders said: “Trent trained yesterday with us. He did the rondos, counter-pressing - he looked outstanding - but tomorrow comes too early for him.”
Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara has still to make an appearance for Liverpool this season. The midfielder has been on the treatment table since April after he underwent surgery a hip injury. Thiago was back in training but hit a setback in his recovery.
On the former Barcelona man’s fitness, Lijnders added: “We miss Thiago, no? His quality, Alexis shows similar kind of control the middle, makes the ball arrive in the right spaces to the right space but we want him back. He’s still not back in training but he’s healing and individual on the pitch doing football excercises - simple but effective.”