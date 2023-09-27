Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pep Lijnders believes that Liverpol retaning Caoimhin Kelleher rates as their best summer piece of business.

The Reds retained the goalkeeper’s services despite him firmly being second choice behind Alisson Becker. Kelleher managed just four appearances last season, while he’s played once so far this term.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny claimed that he expected Kelleher to leave Anfield in the transfer window for more regular game-time. But he stayed at Liverpool and will tonight line-up against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round. And despite the Reds splashing out circa £150 million on Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo, Lijnders rates Kelleher remaining on Merseyside as the most impressive piece of business.

The Liverpool assistant manager told the club’s website: “I think the best signing of the season is Caoimhin, that he stayed with us. For me he is a world-class goalie and he needs games and he will get games.