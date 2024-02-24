Pep Lijnders reveals Liverpool had a 15-year-old on trial who was really impressive

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Pep Lijnders has told of the incredible development Caoimhin Kelleher has made for Liverpool - having arrived as a teenage triallist.

The goalkeeper joined the Reds in the summer of 2015 after he was plucked from Cork-based side Ringmahon Rovers. He's served as back-up to Alisson Becker for the past four seasons and been first choice in the Carabao Cup, proving the hero when Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in 2022.

Two years later, Kelleher prepares for his second Wembley appearance when the Reds will again face Chelsea on Sunday. This season has been the most fruitful in terms of appearances for the 25-year-old, having played 15 times, as he's also been between the posts in Europa League matches while Alisson is currently injured.

And having watched Kelleher during his trial game against Derby County before joining Liverpool aged 15, Lijnders knew that the stopper would go on to have an outstanding career.

The Reds' assistant manager said: "I still know his first game. Derby away [with] nobody watching. On a pitch, not a main pitch, they put us on like the sixth pitch or something, I still know. He saved a penalty there and you saw a boy 15 years old, not in an easy situation at that time, had his trial game and with his feet, [he] already impressed me. I'm not sure, but I think he played on the pitch for many years until he became a goalie. We all know about his strengths. I'm really pleased for him what's happening.

"For a club like Liverpool, we need two good goalkeepers. I'm really happy that we have. It's really special and a compliment for John [Achterberg], for Jack [Robinson] and for Tafa [Claudio Taffarel] and for the guys at the Academy, because we produce some good goalkeepers already, but Caoimhin is probably the most outstanding one and who is most complete.

