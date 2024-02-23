Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, (C) speaks to his staff Pepijn Lijnders, Assistant Manager, (L) and Vitor Matos, Elite Development Coach, prior to the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at Gtech Community Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Pep Lijnders has explained why he was not interested in succeeding Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Klopp announced last month that he will step down as Anfield boss at the end of the season after almost nine years in charge. During that time, the Reds have won six major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

Lijnders has served as assistant manager for the majority of Klopp's reign. The Dutchman is highly regarded by Klopp and the Liverpool players.

But Lijnders - unlike when Bob Paisley replaced Bill Shankly in 1974 - was not keen to be promoted to the top job at Anfield.

And loyalty to Klopp is the reason why Lijnders will not step into the Liverpool hot seat, although he is keen to pursue a career in management elsewhere having previously turned down offers.

The 41-year-old, who was on pre-match media duties before Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley, said: "I was really clear, to be honest. When we had a talk a long time ago, it was clear - it made it easier for me when he said this would be it.

"We knew in the summer [that] we were coming towards the end of this project. We spoke, I got last year's offers (from other clubs), my heart always said yes but my loyalty and friendship and respect to Mike (Gordon, FSG president) and Jurgen said no. In the moment we spoke and he said I'm thinking about this, for me it was clear and I would go and manage because we would end this project together.

"I feel it's a project of a lot of people and it's the right way to do. The club can find a new coach, with new elements but I'm excited to manage, to go and find the right club, a club who really wants.

"Until the last game of the season, I'm focused on Liverpool. I don't even know what's happening, that's why we have agents."