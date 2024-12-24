Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Federico Chiesa has made four appearances since joining Liverpool from Italy in the summer transfer window.

Federico Chiesa has been told that he must play more regularly for Liverpool if he is to make a return to Italy’s set-up.

The winger joined the Reds from Juventus in the summer transfer window for a fee that could reach £12 million. However, Chiesa’s start to life at Anfield has been subdued. He arrived short of match fitness, having been frozen out of Juve’s plans in pre-season.

Chiesa made three appearances for Liverpool before suffering an issue at the end of September. He made a return in to action in last week’s 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup final. Chiesa came off the bench at half-time but was omitted from Arne Slot’s squad for the 6-3 win over Tottenham, with the Reds opting to give him additional rest.

The 27-year-old will be hoping to have more of an impact for the Premier League leaders in the second half of the season - and ultimately win a berth back in Italy’s squad with an eye towards the 2026 World Cup. Azzurri boss Luciano Spalletti reckons that Chiesa is capable of doing so.

“He goes beyond the obstacle, creates opportunities for the team, stares at you, and goes beyond, offering chances single-handedly,” Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia). “Indeed, he must get more consistent playing time.”

Spalletti was subsequently asked if Chiesa has made a mistake joining Liverpool. He faces fierce competition from Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez for a starting spot. However, Spalletti believes that the ex-Fiorentina man has the ability to improve any side. “I don’t know, but perhaps now he knows some things that will help him develop further,” Spalletti replied.

“I think he can help any team in any league, but some steps forward in terms of physical impact are required. We struggled against France’s intensity and physicality, so this is where we need to make a step forward.”