Peter Crouch has been speaking about Everton’s summer transfer window efforts and the events of deadline day.

Peter Crouch has issued a damning verdict on Everton’s transfer business after deadline day.

The Toffees put together a less than ideal summer window, which was made worse by the loss of Alex Iwobi in the final minutes of the window. Everton haven’t got off to a good start this season, with another relegation battle potentially on the horizon if they can’t get their act together quickly.

Everton gave up a lead then came back from behind to secure a point against Sheffield United in Saturday’s early game, with Arnaut Danjuma scoring the all-important leveller.

And before that clash, Dyche spoke about the challenges facing him and his squad this season after a less than ideal window. he told TNT Sports: “It’s going to be a massive challenge going forwards, but it’s a challenge we’re all up for, and I think that’s one thing we made clear at the end of last season.

“When the heat was really on the players delivered, I delivered, and we got the job done. Now we’ve got to keep doing that and build on top of that.“It’s a tough start to the season but not necessarily performance-wise, because the performances have been good. We’ve got to score goals and then performances look even better, because you win.”

Dyche remains determined, but TNT Sports pundit Crouch believes the Everton boss has had his ‘hands tied behind his back’ by the club’s chiefs.

Crouch said ahead of kick-off: “The amount of money Everton spent, The players and the squad they have got, I don’t think they would expect to be in this position this early. It’s disappointing, and there are certainly issues around the club ownership wise and financially.