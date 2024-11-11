The latest news from the Premier League.

The PGMOL has announced that top flight Premier League official David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect.

It follows a video - which is yet to be verified - being circulated on social media that appeared to show Coote making derogatory and foul-mouthed comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp. It is not clear when the video was made or how it came into circulation. Sky news are reporting Coote has reportedly denied the authenticity of the video.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited said in a statement: “David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. “PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete.”

Coote, 42, refereed Liverpool's 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday evening in the Premier League.