Phil Thompson believes that Liverpool fans must give Wataru Endo time to acclimatise to life at Anfield - and is confident the midfielder will prove a hit.

Endo has endured somewhat of a slow start to his Reds career after arriving from Stuttgart in the summer transfer window. Following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, he was a surprise recruit following Jurgen Klopp's side's failure to land Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who both opted for Chelsea.

The Japan captain has so far made only two Premier League starts for Liverpool. Alexis Mac Allister has been preferred in the number-six role despite him being more of an attacking midfielder. The Argentina international was given the remit in last Saturday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Endo is expected to feature from the outset when Liverpool host LASK Linz in the Europa League at Anfield tonight. Thompson, speaking to LiverpoolWorld at the launch of the Ultimate LFC Experience, has been encouraged by the Reds' new-look midfield after also recruiting Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in the summer.

And the ex-Anfield captain, who won seven league titles and three European Cups with the club, has backed Endo to prove his worth.

Thompson said: "We always said we needed two but we let two go in Jordan and Fabinho and maybe we go: 'What are we looking for?' Maybe it was a holding midfield player we were looking for. People need to give Endo a chance. Just because he cost £16 million for goodness sake, I think he's a really good player, conscientious.

"Mac Allister has slotted in there and we're all wanting more because he's not playing in his proper position. Endo comes in and does a similar job but people go: 'Ah he's only cost £16 million'. Give the boy a chance. He's been a good signing. Szoboszlai has enlightened us all. His energy, his ability to shoot, Mac Allister will be a good buy, Gravenberch has silky skills. They're all bringing something different.