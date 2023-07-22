Jordan Henderson will reportedly undergo a medical today as he edges towards a Liverpool departure.
The Reds captain is the subject of interest from Saudia Arabia side A-Ettifaq - managed by Kop legend and former team-mate Steven Gerrard. An initial £12 million fee has been agreed.
Henderson was omitted from Liverpool’s 4-2 pre-season victory over Karlsruher earlier this week before leaving the training camp in Germany. Now Saudi publication Arriyadiyah has suggested the 33-year-old’s medical is in London ahead of officially completing his move.
Henderson has two years remaining on his Anfield contract. And after weighing up his future, he’s opted to depart the club he joined from Sunderland in 2011. In his 12 years on Merseyside, Henderson has won seven major honours - including skippering Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory.