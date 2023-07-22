Jordan Henderson will reportedly undergo a medical today as he edges towards a Liverpool departure.

The Reds captain is the subject of interest from Saudia Arabia side A-Ettifaq - managed by Kop legend and former team-mate Steven Gerrard. An initial £12 million fee has been agreed.

Henderson was omitted from Liverpool’s 4-2 pre-season victory over Karlsruher earlier this week before leaving the training camp in Germany. Now Saudi publication Arriyadiyah has suggested the 33-year-old’s medical is in London ahead of officially completing his move.