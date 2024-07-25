'Possible' - Leeds United boss gives Crysencio Summerville transfer update amid Liverpool and West Ham links
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has not ruled out Crysencio Summerville leaving the club in the summer transfer window.
The winger was Leeds’ talisman as he plundered 21 goals and 10 assists - which saw him named Championship Player of the Season. However, the Elland Road side suffered a 1-0 loss to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley - consigning them to another year in the second tier.
As a result, Summerville has been linked with a Premier League return. Liverpool have been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old while West Ham United have reportedly been in talks with Leeds officials.
Summerville, along with Willy Gnonto who is wanted by Everton, started the Whites’ 4-1 victory over Hannover 96 during their pre-season tour of Germany - with both on the end of some heavy treatment. Farke was asked about the pair’s future - and did not give any guarantees they’ll remain at Elland Road.
Via our sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post, Farke said: "Yes, in football you can never rule out anything, so all is possible. For that I can’t give any guarantees as I am not a magician. I can just judge what I see and both are fully integrated, they are fun to be here, they work hard, even today was a game the opponent tried to set some signs and the first target is always Summerville or Gnonto with many tackles.
“It showed maturity, the way they handled it and how they kept going to bring themselves into good shape. So for that I just can judge what I see, I see hard work and commitment, great attitude and for that I am more than hopeful they chip in with top performances like last season."
Leeds have already sold Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur for £40 million while the likes of Marc Roca, Diego Llorente and Jack Harrison have also departed the club.
