Where have Liverpool been predicted to finish at the end of the 2023/24 Premier League season?

The second half of the 2023/24 Premier League season is going to be full of drama and excitement as the teams at the top of the table battle it out for the title. As it stands, Liverpool lead the pack but reigning champions Manchester City have squashed their deficit and are now breathing down their rivals' necks.

After pulling off a late win over Newcastle United, City are just two points behind Liverpool. They are also level with Aston Villa and three points ahead of both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

There is still a long way to go until this season's winners are crowned and with such fine margins, we can expect the top five to switch up multiple times between now and May. But who will be sat on top when the curtain falls?

FootballWP has projected how the final Premier League standings could look based on how the remaining fixtures have been predicted to unfold. Take a look below at where Liverpool have been tipped to finish this season.

1 . 19th — Burnley 16 points

2 . 18th — Luton Town 33 points (–28 GD)

3 . 17th — Nottingham Forest 33 points (–22 GD)

4 . 16th — Everton 36 points