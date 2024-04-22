Liverpool got back on track at the weekend with a 3-1 win over Fulham but after dropping points to Manchester United and Crystal Palace, the Premier League title race is no longer in their hands.

The Reds are currently second in the table, behind Arsenal only on goal difference, but Manchester City must still play their game in-hand. Pep Guardiola’s side are gunning for their fourth consecutive title and if they win all of their remaining games, City’s name will be on the trophy once again.

However, after their spell towards the end of 2023 when they went four games without a win, the reigning champions have proven they are not without weaknesses. There is still time for more twists in this tale as we approach the end of the season.

Based on the way the Premier League top spot has changed hands so often this season, Opta has put together its projected final table. Using percentages on how likely each time is to finish in different positions, here are the predicted final standings for the 2023/24 season, according to Opta data.

1 . 20th — Sheffield United Opta chances of finishing 20th: 98.4%

2 . 19th — Burnley Opta chances of finishing 19th: 72.9%

3 . 18th — Luton Town Opta chances of finishing 18th: 54.2%

4 . 17th — Nottingham Forest Opta chances of finishing 17th: 60.6%