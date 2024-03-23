Klopp's side will battle it out with Man City and Arsenal as well as competing in the Europa League in the final months of the season.Klopp's side will battle it out with Man City and Arsenal as well as competing in the Europa League in the final months of the season.
Klopp's side will battle it out with Man City and Arsenal as well as competing in the Europa League in the final months of the season.

Predicted Premier League table based on odds as Liverpool push for title - gallery

Premier League title race: The final 10 games will prove to be very important for both Liverpool and Everton for contrasting reasons.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 11:00 GMT

The final international break before the end of the domestic season is upon us and it gives us a chance to look ahead to the final chapter of the season.

With just 10 games to go, Liverpool find themselves locked in a tight three-way battle for the title as they aim to edge Manchester City and Arsenal. For Everton, they face a tight relegation battle with Brentford, Luton and Nottingham Forest but they currently sit four points clear of the bottom three. But Sean Dyche will know there is still plenty of work to do to confirm their Premier League status.

As we have two weeks to ponder the final few months of the season, we've decided to look at how the Premier League table is predicted to finish by using the latest betting odds - will it be league success and glory for Jurgen Klopp? And will Everton steer clear of the Championship for the third year in a row?

To be relegated - 1/100

1. 20th - Sheffield United

To be relegated - 1/100 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

To Be Relegated - 1/8

2. 19th - Burnley

To Be Relegated - 1/8 Photo: Jan Kruger

To Be Relegated - 8/13

3. 18th - Luton Town

To Be Relegated - 8/13 Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

To Be Relegated - 11/8

4. 17th - Nottingham Forest

To Be Relegated - 11/8 Photo: Julian Finney

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueManchester CityArsenalNottingham ForestBrentfordLutonSean DycheJurgen Klopp