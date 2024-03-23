Predicted Premier League table based on odds as Liverpool push for title - gallery

The final international break before the end of the domestic season is upon us and it gives us a chance to look ahead to the final chapter of the season.

With just 10 games to go, Liverpool find themselves locked in a tight three-way battle for the title as they aim to edge Manchester City and Arsenal. For Everton, they face a tight relegation battle with Brentford, Luton and Nottingham Forest but they currently sit four points clear of the bottom three. But Sean Dyche will know there is still plenty of work to do to confirm their Premier League status.

As we have two weeks to ponder the final few months of the season, we've decided to look at how the Premier League table is predicted to finish by using the latest betting odds - will it be league success and glory for Jurgen Klopp? And will Everton steer clear of the Championship for the third year in a row?

1 . 20th - Sheffield United To be relegated - 1/100 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

2 . 19th - Burnley To Be Relegated - 1/8 Photo: Jan Kruger

3 . 18th - Luton Town To Be Relegated - 8/13 Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS