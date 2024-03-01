Liverpool and Everton are having very different seasons so far, with the Reds leading the way at the top of the Premier League , while the Toffees are battling relegation, no thanks to their points deduction earlier this season, albeit it was reduced to give them four points back.

The Reds will be desperate to win their second Premier League title this season to give Jurgen Klopp the best possible send off, while Everton need to find a way to stay in the top flight as they prepare to move into their pricey new stadium. As both sides look to finish the season with a bang, we have put together the latest predicted table, courtesy of Net World Sports, whose high-powered, mathematics-based simulator produces a final table. Take a look below to see where Everton and Liverpool are predicted to end up.