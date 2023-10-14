The Reds sit fourth in the table despite picking up just one point from their last two games, and are only three points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Everton had to wait six games for their first win as they recorded a 3-1 victory at Brentford on September 23 and despite losing to Luton Town a week later, they entered the international break on a high after beating Bournemouth 3-0.