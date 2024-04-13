Liverpool are now preparing to take on Crystal Palace at home on Sunday as they look to bounce back from a disappointing home defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League. The Reds face an earlier than expected exit unless they can produce a huge display in Bergamo next week, but there is important business to take care of in the Premier League first.
Jurgen Klopp’s men need to win to keep pace with Manchester City, who won on Saturday, while Arsenal will also be expecting to pick up three points. In the meantime, with the help of FootballWebPages, we have taken a look at the latest predicted final Premier League table. Take a look below to see where Liverpool rank.
