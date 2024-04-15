Liverpool were handed a huge blow in their title bid over the weekend, losing at home to Crystal Palace to cap a disastrous week. The Reds face missing out on two titles after those damaging results, with the Europa League and Premier League now in doubt.

The Reds have struggled to find the net over recent weeks, and unless that fix that issue quickly, they may well end the season with their trophy count at one. In the meantime, we have put together the latest predicted Premier League table based on data from specialists Opta. Percentages signify the likelihood of each team finishing in each given position. Take a look below to see where Jurgen Klopp’s men rank.