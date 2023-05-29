The dramatics of the 2022/23 Premier League season have finally come to a close and there’s time for some much-deserved rest before the teams go back at it for a fresh new campaign.

Liverpool fell short of a top four finish but will compete in the Europa League, despite their inconsistent run of form. Everton have scraped their way into another top flight season after their relegation battle went right down to the final match day for the second year running - although the Toffees secured their own fate on the penultimate day last campaign.

Both Merseyside clubs will be desperate to improve on their respective finishes this season. Jurgen Klopp is ready to strengthen his midfield and revisit Liverpool’s pursuit of the league title, meanwhile Everton will be trying to put as much daylight as possible between them and the bottom three.

Manchester City took home their third consecutive Premier League trophy after Arsenal fell away from their lead earlier in the season. But who will lift the silverware this time next year? We’ve put together next season’s potential standings based on bookmakers’ odds on favourites to win the 2023/24 Premier League. Are there any positions in here that have surprised you?

1 . 20th — Luton Town Least favourites to win the title at 2000/1

2 . 19th — Sheffield United The newly promoted Blades are 1500/1

3 . 18th — Burnley The Championship winners are 1000/1

4 . 17th — Bournemouth The Cherries are 1000/1

Next Page Page 1 of 5