Liverpool have undergone work to increase their capacity to 61,000.

The Premier League is the most watched league in the world and every side has a loyal and dedicated fanbase that always turn up to support their side.

For Liverpool, the Anfield faithful are among the very best in world football. Their passion and ability to both lift the players and intimidate opposition is a tool that has helped them to win so many games across the years - and it is currently pushing them on to a title charge.

Across Stanley Park sits Everton at Goodison Park who will play one more full season before moving to the brand-new Bramley-Moore Dock. Goodison has always been a cauldron that has also made it incredibly difficult for visiting sides and the new mega-stadium will see more Evertonians allowed to support their team week in, week out which is only a positive.