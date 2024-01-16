Man City have been accused of breaking financial rules between 2009-2018.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has confirmed a hearing date has been set for Manchester City's alleged breaches of financial rules.

In February 2023, City were charged with breaking 115 rules between 2009-2018. During that period, Liverpool finished second to the Etihad Stadium club in the 2013-14 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been suggestions that given the complex nature of the case, an independent commission may not hear it until 2025.

Masters was speaking to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport select committee on football governance. He revealed that there is a date earmarked for when City's case will be heard but could not give specifics.

Earlier this season, Everton were hit by a 10-point deduction for being guilty of breaching financial rules in 2021-22 although it has been appealed. Liverpool's Merseyside rivals along with Nottingham Forest have been charged with breaking rules in 2022-23 and will be referred to an independent commission before the end of the current campaign.

However, Masters claimed that City face 'very different charges' to Everton and Forest. He said: "They are very different charges, that's all I would say. If any club, whether they are the current champions or otherwise, are found in breach of spending rules before the year '23, they would be in the exact same position as Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement

Advertisement