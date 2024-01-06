Everton and Liverpool have had very different experiences with Financial Fair Play over recent times. Liverpool have managed to stay clear of any FFP trouble, largely thanks to their huge profit streams, while Everton have recently received a 10-point deduction that has changed the dynamic of their campaign.

Clubs are permitted to lose £105million over the previous three seasons, but in the last reporting period, clubs were able to exceed that limit under certain circumstances due to covid. Everton were punished for overdoing those covid losses, but in any case, we have rounded up the Premier League FFP table based on the latest figures reported. Take a look below.