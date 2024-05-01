Liverpool’s struggles continued at the weekend when they were forced to settle for a frustrating 2-2 draw against West Ham. Tensions spilled over between Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp on the touchline as the Reds’ chances in this season’s Premier League title race slip further away.

Their disappointing run of form recently has resulted in a major shift at the top of the table, with Liverpool now five points behind leaders Arsenal. Manchester City are four ahead but could extend their lead to seven points if they win their game in-hand.

Elsewhere in the table, Everton’s relegation fears are over after they secured their safety thanks to their recent run of positive results, including three back-to-back wins. But where does that leave each club based on their recent streak?

We’ve looked at how each club would be ranked in the Premier League based only on their last six results. Take a look below at how Liverpool fare against their toughest opponents this season.

1 . Sheffield United — 1 point W0 D1 L5

2 . Brighton & Hove Albion — 2 points W0 D2 L4

3 . Luton Town — 3 points W1 D0 L5

4 . West Ham United — 5 points W1 D2 L3 (-5 GD)