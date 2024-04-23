The Reds lost their lead after recently dropping points to Manchester United and Crystal Palace, with missed chances the main reason for their disappointing results. Jurgen Klopp ’s side have had some frustrating moments in front of goal lately, squandering big chances to score crucial goals, and ultimately dropping points they cannot afford to lose at this stage in the title battle.

There has been a lot of criticism on Liverpool’s finishing in this second half of the season, but how the do the numbers compare to the rest of the league? We have looked at data collected by Transfermarkt which suggests the amount of shots each team has taken this season and how many of those have found the back of the net. Using the percentage provided by the site, which is often advised to be taken with a pinch of salt, we’ve ordered the Premier League clubs based on their shot to goal conversion rate.