Premier League hardest starts: Liverpool’s first 5 fixtures compared to Man City, Newcastle & others — gallery

How does Liverpool’s start to the 2023/24 Premier League season compare to their closest rivals?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 19th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST

Liverpool fell short of a top four finish last season and as a result, will not be competing in the Champions League. After making some important summer recruits, Jurgen Klopp and his team will be throwing everything at this coming Premier League campaign as they look to re-establish themselves as top four, or even title challengers.

The first run of fixtures could potentially set the tone for how the Reds will fare for the season and a positive start will definitely give them a boost in morale as they look to challenge the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United, who snubbed them of a Champions League spot last time round.

We’ve compared Liverpool’s first five fixtures of the 2023/24 term to the rest of the Premier League using Opta Power Rankings. The system has taken into account every club’s opening run and ranked it based on difficulty, with the higher scores meaning easier fixtures, and lower scores much harder.

First five fixtures: Liverpool (H), West Ham (A), Luton Town (H), Nottingham Forest (H), Bournemouth (A)

1. Chelsea — 115.8

First five fixtures: Brentford (A), Man United (H), Bournemouth (A), Burnley (A), Sheffield United (H)

2. Tottenham Hotspur — 99.2

First five fixtures: Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Brighton (A), Luton Town (A), Man City (H)

3. West Ham United — 98.6

First five fixtures: Man City (H), Luton Town (A), Aston Villa (H), Spurs (H), Nottingham Forest (A)

4. Burnley — 94.2

