Since the arrival of new Premier League regulations and the introduction of VAR, fans are seeing more high-card games in England’s top flight. Everton have been handed 76 yellow cards so far this season, along with one red, meanwhile, Liverpool have picked up 62 yellows and the second-highest red tally with five.

But who are the officials each club dreads facing the most? Footy Accumulators has rounded up data from every Premier League game since 2018 and put together each team’s harshest referee. Below is a table featuring all — apart from Luton Town and Wolves — clubs in the Premier League this season, and which referee has hit them with the most cards over the last six years.

Take a look below and see which official has been the biggest thorn in the side for both Liverpool and Everton.

1 . Arsenal — Kevin Friend Total cards: 17 (Total games: 6)

2 . Aston Villa — John Brooks Total cards: 27 (Total games: 8)

3 . Bournemouth — Mike Dean Total cards: 16 (Total games: 7)

4 . Brentford — David Coote Total cards: 16 (Total games: 6)