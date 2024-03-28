The Premier League returns this weekend following the international break and Liverpool will get back into action with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

The Reds will still be without the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota, as well as some other key players as the 2023/24 season has been tough for them on the injury front. Using information collected by Premier Injuries, we've put together a full list of players who are currently ruled out or doubtful for each Premier League club.

Liverpool currently have nine senior players either absent or in doubt to face Brighton this weekend. Take a look below at the full list and the other players in England's top flight who are unavailable or doubtful for their respective upcoming fixtures.

1 . Fulham: 0 absences The only Premier League side to have no senior fitness issues

2 . Everton: 3 absences Out/doubtful: Idrissa Gana Gueye, Dele Alli, Arnaut Danjuma

3 . West Ham: 3 absences Out/doubtful: Mohammed Kudus, Maxwel Cornet, Edson Álvarez

4 . Arsenal: 4 absences Out/doubtful: Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Martinelli, Jurrien Timber