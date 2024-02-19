Liverpool were dealt a huge scare in their latest match against Brentford as both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were forced off the pitch with injuries. Darwin Núñez was also replaced at half-time as a precaution.

All three players are due to be assessed, with updates still to come, but after the game, Jurgen Klopp admitted that Jota's problem 'looked the worst' of the bunch. At this moment in time, there is no estimated return date for the trio, who currently join the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai on the sidelines.

This comes as a major worry amid Liverpool's push for the Premier League title and other silverware, with the Carabao Cup final just days away. The latest doubts have the Reds potentially without nine players. Using the latest updates provided by Premier Injuries, we've listed every club in the top division and their current fitness problems.

