Premier League make embargo U-turn for Liverpool and Everton ahead of new season
Everton and Liverpool fans will not have to wait for an hour before kick-off to learn the team news for fixtures in the 2024-25 season.
Traditionally, there has been a strict embargo in the Premier League for clubs to only release starting XIs 60 minutes ahead of matches. However, from August, it has been decided that England’s top flight will align itself with UEFA’s rules.
Line-ups and substitutes will now be made public 75 minutes before games get underway. It may only be 15 minutes but it is an interesting decision. It means that supporters will have longer time to debate the teams selected by Everton boss Sean Dyche and Liverpool’s new head coach Arne Slot.
It may also gives opposition managers additional time to make any tactical tweaks if there are any surprise selections made.
Moreover, semi-automated offside technology will be introduced to speed up VAR checks. The system, currently being used at Euro 2024, will be brought in after either the September or October international break.
There will also be no winter break in the 2024-25 season. Brought in five campaigns ago, a Premier League match week has been split into two to give teams a fortnight without a fixture. But because of changes to European competitions and the FA Cup, it has been scrapped.
The season has instead been moved forward to 17 August to give players a longer summer hiatus.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.