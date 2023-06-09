The Premier League is not planning on introducing semi-automated offside technology next season

The Premier League will not introduce semi-automated VAR offsides next season despite the system’s successful use in the World Cup in Qatar and in the UEFA Champions League, according to reports.

The technology was under consideration by the Premier League ahead of next season, as the system uses artificial intelligence to track if players stray offside rather than manually drawing lines to determine an offence.

If an offside is found, an alert is sent to the VAR who is able to inform the on-field referee of the decision. The system will be introduced in La Liga but not the Premier League, who currently have Stockley Park draw lines manually for offside calls.

The Daily Mail reports the introduction of the system is not part of the agenda for the league’s Annual General Meeting, with a general consensus the technology maye date too quickly.

The manual drawing of lines had led to some controversial VAR calls last season but four extra cameras for VAR’s use will be installed at Premier League grounds next season to combat this.

In two Liverpool games last campaign goals fell into VAR ‘blind spots’ causing strikes to be awarded that were later deemed offside well after the final whistle.

The first came in Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Liverpool in October, with Bukayo Saka scoring the opening goal despite being later identified as offside. The second incident was in Liverpool’s favour as Wolves’ late winner in the FA Cup third round was disallowed in January.

There is a belief more cameras will rule out any further errors from VAR. Ivan Toney had a goal incorrectly given against Arsenal after VAR Lee Mason neglected to draw lines on Christian Norgaard who was offside and set up the Brentford goal.

Brighton were denied a goal at rivals Crystal Palace on the same weekend after Pervis Estupinan saw opener his ruled out. The PGMOL apologised to both clubs over the decisions.