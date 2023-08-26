Premier League net spend: Liverpool’s five-year business compared to Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd & others
How much have the Reds spent and earned through transfers over the last five years?
Liverpool have enjoyed some fruitful transfer windows over recent years, bringing in the likes of Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez and of course their signings this summer as well. The Reds have poached Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo so far in their efforts to bolster their midfield after a hefty exodus, which saw the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, as well as several free exits.
But how savvy have Liverpool been with their spending over the last five years? Using data collected by Transfermarkt, we’ve put together each Premier League club’s total net spend across this period and ranked them in order.
Take a look below at how Jurgen Klopp’s side comapres to the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United and the rest of their top flight rivals this season.