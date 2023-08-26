Liverpool have enjoyed some fruitful transfer windows over recent years, bringing in the likes of Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez and of course their signings this summer as well. The Reds have poached Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo so far in their efforts to bolster their midfield after a hefty exodus, which saw the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, as well as several free exits.