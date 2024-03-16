Liverpool are still in the thick of the Premier League title chase, but how does their spending match up to their rivals? The Reds have done plenty of smart shopping during the Jurgen Klopp era, rarely getting big signings wrong, as shown by their success on the pitch during the German's reign.

That said, the Reds have also spent a fair bit, while players haven't regularly left on big fees, largely due to players remaining at the club for long lengths of time. Here we have rounded up the five-year net spend of each of the Premier League clubs to see where Liverpool rank. The figures are calculated with the help of Transfermarkt and are calculated by taking money earned away from money spent. In this case, a minus indicates profit.