Premier League net spend table: Where Liverpool, Everton, Man Utd and rivals rank after January window

A look at the Premier League net spend table to see where Everton and Liverpool rank after the January transfer window.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 08:17 GMT

Everton and Liverpool both had quiet January transfer windows, with very little business done across the country in the winter window. The Reds look pretty set, currently top of the Premier League and going strong, while Everton look likely to spend the rest of the season battling for survival, largely thanks to their points deduction earlier this season.

But how has the Premier League spent as a whole so far this season? We have put together the latest net spend table for the season based on summer and winter spending. The table is calculated by taking any incoming fees away from money spent. Any club with a plus has made a profit, while the minuses are of course losses.

1. Brighton

2. Wolves

3. Everton

4. West Ham United

