A bittersweet season has finally come to a close and the end of an era is dawning on Liverpool. There were few dry eyes in the house on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp paid his respects and bid farewell to Anfield following his final game in charge.

The German was unable to guide his team to one last Premier League trophy before his departure but the fans were able to celebrate his other triumphs in a huge coming together after the Wolves match.

During his post-match interview, Klopp stressed that finishing third in such a competitive league is still something to acknowledge. As Liverpool fans, and even neutrals, tuned in to watch Liverpool’s celebration of Klopp’s nine years at Anfield, Manchester City lifted their fourth consecutive title.

Pep Guardiola’s side edged out both Arsenal and the Reds towards the end of the season to once again claim the honours. But how much prize money will each team get for their efforts this season? Look back at last season’s figures, we’ve used these as a base rate for each club, as prize money amounts typically rise each year — so take a look below at the minimum Liverpool and others could earn for the 2023/24 season.

1 . 20. Sheffield United £3.1 million

2 . 19. Burnley £6.2 million

3 . 18. Luton Town £9.4 million

4 . 17. Nottingham Forest £12.5 million