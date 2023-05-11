How much prize money Liverpool and Everton could pocket based on their current positions in the Premier League.

There is still time left in the 2022/23 Premier League season for Liverpool to elbow their way into the top four and secure Champions League football. Everton also have three matches left to put as much daylight between them and the relegation zone as possible.

As well as fighting for their own respective goals, where each Merseyside team finishes will of course also determine how much money they will win at the end of the season.

Last year, runners-up Liverpool fell agonisingly short of a second Premier League title, finishing behind champions Manchester City by just one point. They did pocket a handsome £159.8 million for their efforts though. Meanwhile, Everton earned themselves a 15th-place finish and were rewarded with £120.4 million.