Premier League release statement and confirm THREE Liverpool red cards issued after Everton melee
The Premier League have released a statement after a melee broke out following Liverpool’s Merseyside derby draw against Everton.
James Tarkowski netted a stoppage-time equaliser for the Blues in the final Goodison Park meeting between the two sides. Tensions boiled over after the final whistle, with Everton midfielder Abdoualye Doucoure celebrating in front of the away fans - and was grabbed by Liverpool’s Curtis Jones.
The fracas continued before both players were issued rec cards by referee Michael Oliver. In addition, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was issued a red card and the Premier League have confirmed that Reds assistant head coach Sipke Hulshoff also received his marching orders. It means the duo will have to serve a touchline ban.
A statement from the Premier League Match Centre’s account on X said: “The referee issued second yellow cards and red cards to Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucouré following an altercation after the final whistle. Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also shown straight red cards after the final whistle.”
Liverpool next face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday and it means that Johnny Heitinga is likely to be in charge on the touchline.