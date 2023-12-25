How do the values of the red and blue clubs of Merseyside compare to the rest of the Premier League?

During the summer transfer window, both Liverpool and Everton dipped into the market to bring in new recruits in order to boost their chances of achieving their respective missions this season.

The Reds spent the most of the two sides, bringing in four new midfielders to plug the gaps left by the hefty exodus, which included former captain Jordan Henderson. Meanwhile, the Toffees splashed out on new strikers Beto and Chermiti.

Naturally, the new signings and the teams' respective outgoings have affected both Liverpool and Everton's overall squad value — but how do they compare to the rest of the Premier League? Using figures from Transfermarkt, we've put together all 20 top flight teams and ranked them in order of squad values. Take a look at where in the table both Liverpool and Everton rank.

1 . Luton Town Squad value: £89.6 million

2 . Sheffield United Squad value: £125.5 million

3 . Burnley Squad value: £219 million

4 . Fulham Squad value: £272.6 million